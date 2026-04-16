Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Lumen Technologies (LUMN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Lumen (LUMN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.

Lumen is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 110 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Lumen is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LUMN's full-year earnings has moved 90.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, LUMN has gained about 10.6% so far this year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have gained an average of 10.2%. This means that Lumen is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Utilities sector, RWE AG (RWEOY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 30.4%.

In RWE AG's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lumen belongs to the Diversified Communication Services industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.6% so far this year, meaning that LUMN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

RWE AG, however, belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. Currently, this 60-stock industry is ranked #68. The industry has moved +11.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to Lumen and RWE AG as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.