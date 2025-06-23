Are Utilities Stocks Lagging E.ON (EONGY) This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is E.ON SE (EONGY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

E.ON SE is one of 106 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. E.ON SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EONGY's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EONGY has gained about 54.3% so far this year. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of 6.6%. This shows that E.ON SE is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Exelon (EXC) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.2%.

For Exelon, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, E.ON SE belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.5% this year, meaning that EONGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Exelon is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to E.ON SE and Exelon as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

E.ON SE (EONGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Calix, Inc (CALX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Babcock International Group PLC (BCKIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.