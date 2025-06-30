Are Utilities Stocks Lagging ENGIE - Sponsored ADR (ENGIY) This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. ENGIE - Sponsored ADR (ENGIY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 106 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ENGIE - Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENGIY's full-year earnings has moved 19.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ENGIY has returned about 46.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, ENGIE - Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Utilities stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is National Grid (NGG). The stock has returned 23.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for National Grid's current year EPS has increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, ENGIE - Sponsored ADR belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8% so far this year, so ENGIY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. National Grid is also part of the same industry.

ENGIE - Sponsored ADR and National Grid could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

