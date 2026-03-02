Are Unity and Zillow Resilient Brands?

In this podcast, Motley Fool analysts Alicia Alfiere, Rick Munarriz, and Tim Beyers discuss:

The thinking behind David Gardner's fifth trait of a Rule Breaker: strong consumer appeal.

The world's most valuable brands and what makes the best brands resilient.

What fresh results from Unity Software and Zillow say about the resiliency of their brands.

A full transcript is below.

This podcast was recorded on Feb. 16, 2026.

Tim Beyers: What makes for a resilient brand? You're listening to Motley Fool Money. Welcome, Fools. I'm your host, Tim Beyers, and with me are two of my Rule Breakers teammates, Alicia Alfiere and Rick Munarriz. Thanks for being here, Fools. We're recording on Thursday, February 12, since you may be listening to this on the President's Day holiday. I had quite a week of earnings reports, especially for Rule Breakers companies, and we're going to get into a couple of them a bit later, but we need to talk about the fifth trait of a Rule Breaker. That is strong consumer appeal. What does it mean to have strong consumer appeal? Can it help to sustain business and stock performance in volatile markets like the one we're in right now? I want to talk about this, Fools, and I pulled the Interbrand data. This is from the 2025 Interbrand Survey, the world's most valuable brands. There are some big names and some big numbers on here.

I'm just going to give you top three. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, no surprises there, but the Apple brand worth just about 471 billion. That was actually down 4% year over year. Microsoft 388.5 billion. That was up 10% year over year, and Amazon at 319.9 billion, and that was up 7% year over year. Let me ask you both, and I've got more data on this, but I want to start you guys off, and Alicia, I'll start with you. When you think about the fifth trade of a Rule Breaker, strong consumer appeal, what do you think about in terms of maybe let's call it a resilient consumer brand? What defines it for you?

Alicia Alfiere: Well, I think a resilient consumer brand is one that has a clear focus and has been able to build some connection with the consumers through their experiences with the company's products or services. Used to think of strong brands, a strong consumer appeal with companies that make products, like McDonald's. It has fast, consistent food experience, and your emotional connection with that brand can go back to when you got happy meals with your grandma on the weekends.

Tim Beyers: Fair enough. I mean, I have a different McDonald's experience, but let's not talk about that. We don't need to bring up past trauma. But for you, let's talk about resilient consumer brands. I'll give you another that I'm surprised that Alicia didn't bring it up, but brands where people are actually proud to display the brand. Like Chewy and the boxes that they deliver to porches everywhere across the United States. I see millions of people put pictures on the interwebs of their dog or cat, absolutely going nuts inside the empty box. Not only do they love the stuff that's inside, but then they like to get into the boxes and go wild.

Rick Munarriz: That's a great example of a brand that gets free advertising just by their products are out in the wild. You see a lot of people with the Mac stickers. I mean, anyone that's gone through a lot of Apple products, you get these little stickers, and you're like, What do I do with them? Well, I put them on my MacBook. I'll put them in my car. It's just free advertising. I think that's speaking specifically to Apple. I think that's a trait where, not only is it that people are proud about it, they're willing to pay more for a product. Even when there's a cheaper, near substitute available. Apple's a perfect example like a viking cruises, where, hey, you're paying a lot for a river cruise, you can get a lot cheaper on the mainstream larger megabats. They're able to do this. Just to backtrack to McDonald's, Tim, if you didn't get a prize in your Happy Meal, just go to the counter. They will give it to you. It does not have to be a lifeline.

Tim Beyers: I told you we didn't have to bring up my childhood trauma.

Rick Munarriz: You got three chicken McNugets instead of four. I get it, they miscount sometimes. We're human.

Tim Beyers: I know, we can. Let's talk about some others here. It is very interesting to see. This is, again, driving from the Interbrand survey. I wonder in the era of AI can AI companies generate resilient brands here? I mean, Interbrand is telling me that Invidia recorded a staggering 116% surge in brand value. That is the biggest in the rankings 25 year history. I wonder, are there certain types of companies that lend themselves to strong consumer appeal? But when you're looking at Rule Breakers, maybe there's certain types of companies like, what? This fifth trait, we're never going to be able to check it off, 'cause it's like a business-to-business company or something like that. Rick, how do you think about that?

Rick Munarriz: I think the case of Vidia, again, so maybe just a couple of years ago. The reason why I think it's gotten so it's not just because it's a mega cap right now with this monster valuation right now, but a couple of years ago, unless you were a diehard video gamer, you didn't know Nvidia. Again, for most people, they still don't see Invidia. It's not a consumer-facing product that you see in your face. Sometimes it's in your computer if you have a very high processing system. What really has exploded is investors are excited about Invidia because it is Power is undisputed AI chip leader in this whole AI revolution. They're growing at a ridiculous pace for a company its size, and that is getting people excited about the brand in the company, even though most people have probably never bought an Invidia product knowingly.

Tim Beyers: Yeah, Alicia, how about for you? When you think about strong consumer appeal, what is it that comes to your mind? Do you think that there's certain sectors that just are never going to have it, or do you look at it? In every rule breaker, you're evaluating for the service.

Alicia Alfiere: I try to take a look at it for every rule breaker. I mean, there are some industries that are more tricky than others, but I think that you can have a strong brand within your specific industry and customer group. As Rick said, unless you were a die-hard gamer, you might not have known about Invidia, but within die-hard gamers, that was a really strong brand already. I think that speaks to how different companies can have different brand power.

Tim Beyers: Yeah. I mean, it's a very interesting thing. I will say that in Rule Breakers, when we are looking at strong consumer appeal, we like to look at and the definition that David gave to us is, is the brand truly valued by its buyer base? We have a couple of companies that are upcoming here in our next segment, where we need to ask that question, fools. Up next, we're going to evaluate a couple of earnings reports that were, Ugh. I don't know, maybe these brands are under in a little bit of worry. You're listening to Motley Fool Money. Stay with us.

Tim Beyers: Welcome back. You're listening to Motley Fool Money. Let's talk about a couple of earnings reports. These were, I'm going to say, not great. Rick, I'm going to start with one that you have followed for a really long time, and that is Zillow. Zillow had well, I don't know. You know what? Let me kick it to you here. What did you think about the earnings report on Tuesday, the tenth, 'cause it certainly didn't seem like it was one that the market, maybe, I don't know, cheered a little bit, but what do you think here?

Rick Munarriz: Zillow is, I mean, the stock initially started to move higher, and then it just gave up. But I think specifically, the Zillow, the report was hard to find a lot of fault in the actual report. Revenue was up 16%, and on the real estate, it's bread and butter, residential real estate, up about 8%. Most of the growth that picked it up to double digits was strong growth for the rentals, on their mortgage financing business. These smaller parts of the business, even though rentals now almost a quarter of the revenue. It's small businesses starting to pick up. But again, to see any real estate-related company grow at a double-digit pace, which they did and put out reported profitability, something it doesn't always do, and on an adjusted basis, obviously much better. I think Zillow had a decent report. I just think sometimes it's not what you report. It's when you report. Zillow just had that misfortune of reporting on a day when their investors were willing to sell on any whiff of bad news, and also the fact that this real estate recovery that we keep saying is going to happen this year. This is going to be our year. We've been saying this for Zillow and the other real estate place for years. But again, they're still the leader. You're talking about brand, it's hard to find. Zillow is like the default setting when you're looking for a real estate play when you're trying to looking for a home or looking to sell your home and see what your neighbors' houses are selling for. It is clear, it's transparent. There are several portals out there, including one owned by the Actual Real Estate Association, but Zillow is still the default. I think it's a great brand, and I think the report, to me, and I don't want to say buying opportunity, because it always seems like a cop out, as if, like, I'll win no matter what. But I think it was an overreaction on Zillow's part. I think the brand is still strong, and I think the business, once people start selling their homes again and people start buying pre-owned homes again, is going to do pretty well.

Tim Beyers: I mean, Alicia, there are some good numbers here. Rick is not wrong. I mean, the total revenue growth up 16%. That was for the full year. The broader residential industry apparently only grew 2%. I'm sorry, 3%. This is from Alpha Sense and Alpha Sense data. This is in the Zillow earnings release. The for-sale revenue grew 11%, and rentals revenue. This is relatively new for Zillow was up 39% year over year to 630 million. That is extraordinary, especially since the overall industry grew about 14%. This does seem to be a brand that, despite some of its recent challenges and some of the challenges in the real estate industry, people still think, I mean, I think Rick might have it right here. When you think about selling your home, Zillow probably occupies a place in your mind as one of those places you're going to go to first.

Alicia Alfieri: Yeah, I agree. Zillow is ranked as the most trusted in the real estate category. It has the top-rated app and website for real estate in the US, and in 2025, there were roughly 9.6 billion visits to Zillow's apps and websites, and 80% of the traffic to those apps and websites was direct. That means that people didn't go and research first to figure out where just went straight to the hollows. They went straight to Zillow. I think that's pretty powerful, and while the real estate market isn't the best right now, we can see the impact of the brand on Zillow's results. You already talked about the fact that their revenue outpaced the overall market. That's pretty impressive. Considering that it's a tricky market, Zillow also reported 23 million in net income for the full year. That represents something like 0.89% margin. That doesn't sound like a lot, but it's an improvement over last year's 112 million loss. I think the ability to outpace the industry's growth and turn a profit in a less-than-ideal real estate market says a lot about Zillow as a brand and what it might be able to do when the housing market does finally turn around.

Tim Beyers: Alright, give me a prediction here, and, Rick, I'll start with you. Given the strength of the brand and where it is now, as the housing market recovers, is this one an outperformer? Yes, yes or no. You peg this to beat the market as the housing market recovers?

Rick Munarriz: Yes. Do you just want a yes? I can elaborate. I can elaborate for 8 hours, but I'll just say yes.

Tim Beyers: We've got to go. We got two stocks to do here. Yes, is good.

Rick Munarriz: I'll say yes. Yes end

Tim Beyers: Alicia. Yes, I agree with Rick. All right. Let's move on to Unity software. Ticker, U. Incidentally, these are two companies that both have Zillow has two tickers, but you have ticker Z for Zillow their primary ticker, and Unity is ticker. David used to like those. He used to thought that was indicative of a company that was so strong. They could have a single letter as their ticker. But I would say that Unity, Alicia, did not make people very happy when they reported on Wednesday of last week. The headline numbers did show a beat, but it just doesn't there's something not quite right here. Incidentally, Unity has outperformed the market over the last year by about 34%, what went wrong here?

Alicia Alfiere: Well, so Unity's brand power is still there. Revenues increased 2% in 2025, and that's partially because of their new AI-powered ad tool. Users were also renewing their contract, and there were price increases as well. That's potentially a good sign when consumers like your new tool, they continue to use your platform or your services, and they're willing to pay a higher price. But here's where it gets complicated. When we look deeper at revenues across geographies, we can see that revenues only increased for China and the Asia Pacific region. Revenues actually fell for the US and other part of the Americas, as well as Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. We've got uneven growth. At the same time, China is a big market for video games, so it's promising that there's growth here. There's also a question of if this brand is still strong compared to other options out there. There are other competition in the form of Epic's Unreal engine, which has the success of Epic Games' own portfolio, like Fortnite associated with it. Then I think with Unity, there's also another issue with how Wall Street thinks about Unity and its brand, and that's AI. For Unity, the threat of AI and even Google's Genie, which can make virtual worlds, is overblown right now. Remember, Unity can help developers create a whole new game and monetize it, as well. AI can't do that yet, but it gives us another thing to really keep in mind. Brands and companies in general can be impacted by outside forces beyond their control, and it can change the perception of a company, at least for now, in the minds of Wall Street.

Tim Beyers: I mean, Rick, I look at this company, and it does play an important role in I mean, it's one of the two big gaming engines here. Management does say that Unity Six, which is the most recent engine, seeing the fastest adoption rate of any version in company history. I mean, that sounds good. It does seem as though this is definitely trending toward more usage. I would also say, as you get more AI, let's call it AI native gaming. This seems like a perfectly good opportunity for unity, but where do you land here? The guidance came in at only 480-490 million for Q1 of 2026, and that apparently was just a little too below the $494 million consensus. Is this just a perception problem, or is it a real problem?

Rick Munarriz: They said a lot of nice words. They said the whole vector, Unity six, create side. It's all growing great.

Tim Beyers: Sounds like that's a wonderful word salad you've put out in front of me there.

Rick Munarriz: Yes. But when they say that, and then they say, hey, our guidance is gonna come at a little low in the new quarter, to me, that's a reset. It is something. Again, in the quarter, I mean, Alicia, it was 2% for the year. It's 10% for the quarter, but Revenue had declined 25% the year before. It's still far below what it was even two years ago. I do like the fact that it's turning around. But unity, and again, I don't want to say it's a red flag, because I root for any company that fosters and nurtures off cottage industry, which is what they have done, create this whole platform that people are building games on. But to me, I just keep thinking of 2023, when they rolled out this fee, and I don't know if you remember this time when they had this runtime fee, and then developers were saying they'd be charging, I think, $0.20 for everyone that downloads one of their games. That was a substantial cost for developers, especially on platforms where they have access to a lot of different games. They revolted, and Unity said, sorry, and so 2024 came around. It was supposed to come out. They retreated on that. They took that back. To me, that was a sign of weakness. If Netflix said, hey, we're going to increase our prices and people scream, and they say, Oh, sorry. We're going to quister this. We're going to go back like they did in 2011, 2012; that would be a problem. To me, that just always left a sour taste in my mouth, a company that would say, I love that they're listening to their developers and their customers, but I would have preferred if Unity had been a little more saying, Hey, we're going to go through with this, because this is our vision and see it through for our company.

Tim Beyers: Alright. Same question. Let's make a prediction here. It sounds like the Unity brand value is maybe a little less sturdy compared to Zillow. Alicia, I'll start with you here, make a prediction. As this Unity six engine starts gaining more steam, gaining more traction, do you bet on Unity to outperform? Or not, yes or no.

Alicia Alfiere: I'm not sure. For context, I think that Unity's brand, it feels less strong than Zillow's here. I'm going to go, not sure to trending no.

Tim Beyers: Okay. I'm going to take it as no. I'm gonna pin you down here. Rick, what have you got, yes or no here?

Rick Munarriz: I said a few negative things, but I'm going to say yes. I'm going to end this positively because, again, to me, while the stock has been up, that includes, I mean, it took a big hit on Wednesday. As we're recording this on Thursday, it's also trading lower, so it's not recovering. But I think the fact that its business is improving. Sure, again, it reported at a terrible time. The stock took a really big hit on Wednesday, and the follow-through, the sell-through, continued on Thursday. But I do think that it's going to be able to recover. I'm willing to say that it can beat the market, as it has over the past year, I think it can get back on track.

Tim Beyers: Up next, preview for Tuesday's earnings. Emily Flippen's going to be back with some more earnings coverage. You're listening to Motley Fool Money. Keep it right here.

Tim Beyers: Alright, fools, for Tuesday's show, we're still in development here, but we're going to have a lot more earnings coverage. Emily, maybe she'll be talking about Toast, which is going to be we're recording on the afternoon of the 12th, so within a few hours, we're going to have some Toast earnings, so maybe she'll be back with that. But please stay tuned. We're going to have a lot more earnings coverage on Motley Fool Money over the next days here as we wrap up this earnings season. Rick, Alicia, thanks for being here. Fools, as always. People on the program may have interest in the stocks they talk about, and the Motley Fool may have formal recommendations for or against, so don't buy or sell stocks based solely on what you hear. All personal finance content follows Motley Fool editorial standards and is not approved by advertisers. Advertisements are sponsored content and provided for informational purposes only. To see our full advertising disclosure. Please check out our show notes. Thank you so much for being here. Thanks to Alicia Alfiere and Rick Munarriz for their special insights today, thanks to our producer, Anand Chokkavelu, and our excellent engineer, Dan Boyd. I'm your host, Tim Beyers. We will see you again next time, Fools. Thank you so much for being here and for tuning in to Motley Fool Money. Fool on, everyone.

Alicia Alfiere, MBA has positions in Alphabet, Apple, Chewy, and Microsoft. Rick Munarriz has positions in Alphabet, Apple, and Zillow Group. Tim Beyers has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Chewy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Chewy, Microsoft, Nvidia, Unity Software, and Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

