Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dorian LPG (LPG) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Dorian LPG (LPG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dorian LPG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 121 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPG's full-year earnings has moved 63.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, LPG has gained about 27.6% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -4.7%. This means that Dorian LPG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is SkyWest (SKYW). The stock has returned 19.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for SkyWest's current year EPS has increased 7.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Dorian LPG belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.6% so far this year, meaning that LPG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SkyWest, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #49. The industry has moved +9.9% so far this year.

Dorian LPG and SkyWest could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.