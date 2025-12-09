Are These Top 3 Calamos Mutual Funds on Your Radar?

Calamos Investments, under John P. Calamos Sr. was founded in 1970 and operates from Naperville IL, to manage $45 billion in assets as of Sept. 15, 2025. The investment solutions at Calamos mutual funds include alternative, equity, multi-asset, fixed-income, sustainable and convertible investment options. It provides investment solutions to three distinct client segments, which include individual investors, institutional organizations and professional experts. It operates with 379 employees, of whom 84 are investment specialists. The mutual funds under Calamos use risk reduction strategies and provide access to traditional and alternative investment methods. The combination of features in Calamos mutual funds makes them a reliable investment choice.

We have chosen three Calamos mutual funds — Calamos Hedged Equity CAHEX, Calamos Growth & Income CVTRX and Calamos Market Neutral Income CVSIX— that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Calamos Hedged Equity fund invests in equity securities, writes call options on its holdings and ETFs.

John P. Calamos has been the lead manager of CAHEX since Dec. 31, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp(8.4%), Microsoft Corp (7.6%) and Apple Inc.(5.9%) as of July 31, 2025.

CAHEX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.1% and 9.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.14%. CAHEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Calamos Growth & Income fund seeks high long-term total return through growth and current income. CVTRX invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of convertible, equity and fixed-income securities, with equal emphasis on capital appreciation and current income.

John Hillenbrand has been the lead manager of CVTRX since March 1, 2004. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp(7.1%), Microsoft Corp (6.7%) and Apple Inc. (4.8%) as of July 31, 2025.

CVTRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.1% and 14.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.05%. CVTRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Calamos Market Neutral Income fund seeks high current income consistent with the stability of principal. CVSIX invests mainly in convertible securities and employs short selling to enhance income and hedge against market risk. These convertible securities may be either debt securities or preferred stocks that can be exchanged for common stock.

Jason Hill has been the lead manager of CVSIX since Aug. 5, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp(4.8%), Microsoft Corp (4.3%) and Apple Inc. (3.3%) as of July 31, 2025.

CVSIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.9% and 4.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.20%. CVSIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

