Are These 4 Biotech Stocks Set to Beat Q3 Earnings Estimates?

The third-quarter 2025 reporting cycle of the Medical sector is currently approaching its end. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies.

Many pharma giants, like Amgen, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer, reported earnings last week. While results for Amgen and Pfizer were strong on both earnings and sales, both companies also raised their EPS outlook for 2025. However, things did not look good for Novo Nordisk, which reported weaker-than-expected Q3 results. The Danish drugmaker also slashed its guidance outlook for the full year due to the slower growth of its GLP-1 portfolio amid increased availability of compounded alternatives and intensifying competition from arch-rival Eli Lilly.

The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Nov. 5, nearly 82% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 92% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While about 92% of participants beat on earnings, around 84% outperformed revenues. Earnings rose over 4% year over year, while revenues increased nearly 11%. Overall, third-quarter earnings and sales are expected to rise 3.0% and 10.5%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s reported figures.

Zeroing in on Winners

While most companies in the sector have reported earnings, there are some companies which are yet to report. Out of them, we have highlighted four biotech companies — Alto Neuroscience ANRO, Autolus Therapeutics AUTL, Ascendis Pharma ASND and Immuneering IMRX — that seem poised to deliver a beat in their upcoming quarterly results.

Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology for determining the stocks with the best chance to deliver an earnings surprise. It shows the percentage difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. The selection can be made with the help of the Zacks Stock Screener.

Our research shows that the chance of an earnings surprise for stocks with this combination is as high as 70%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

4 Biotech Stocks That Match the Criteria

Alto Neuroscience

Alto is a clinical-stage biotech focused on developing a broad range of novel pipeline therapies targeting neuroscience indications like bipolar depression, major depressive disorder and schizophrenia. The company has an Earnings ESP of +16.41% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is pegged at a loss of 66 cents per share.

ANRO beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average surprise of 4.36%.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Alto Neuroscience, Inc. Quote

Autolus Therapeutics

A commercial-stage company, Autolus is primarily focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing next-generation T cell therapies targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company has an Earnings ESP of +22.30% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 23 cents per share.

AUTL beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark on the other two occasions, delivering an average surprise of 6.55%. The company is scheduled to release results on Nov. 12, before the opening bell.

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Ascendis Pharma

The company is a commercial-stage biotech focused on developing and marketing therapies targeting growth disorders and rare endocrine diseases. Ascendis has an Earnings ESP of +34.28% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 41 cents per share.

ASND beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark on the other two occasions, delivering an average surprise of 11.15%. It is scheduled to report earnings on Nov. 12, after the market closes.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price and EPS Surprise

Ascendis Pharma A/S price-eps-surprise | Ascendis Pharma A/S Quote

Immuneering

The company is a clinical-stage biotech focused on developing its lead pipeline candidate targeting tumors harboring the RAS mutation. It has an Earnings ESP of +21.62% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 37 cents per share.

IMRX beat on earnings in one of the trailing four quarters, met the mark once, but missed the mark on the other two occasions. It delivered a negative average surprise of 7.82%. The company is scheduled to report earnings on Nov. 12, after the market closes.

Immuneering Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Immuneering Corporation price-eps-surprise | Immuneering Corporation Quote

