Are The Recent Bank Failures Affecting CD Rates?

Uncertainty over the March 2023 failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, as well as the May collapse of First Republic Bank, may turn out to have a bright side for consumers, according to some experts.

On the rise lately, the best CD rates are now north of 5%. Some analysts theorize that banks are boosting rates on their certificates of deposit in response to lingering anxiety over the spring implosions, as they work to hold on to current customers and attract new ones.

What’s the Connection Between Troubled Banks and CD Rates?

“Sometimes, especially when you have some crisis in some corners of the financial market, perception trumps reality,” says Amiyatosh Purnanandam, a finance professor at the University of Michigan. He believes that although the system has somewhat recovered from the “initial shock” of the bank failures, perceptions of the multi-bank collapse will linger among both bankers and consumers.

“They’re offering you higher rates so that it’s attractive enough for you to stick with the bank,” says Purnanandam.

“That’s one of the concerns that banks have all the time…some outflow of deposits, especially when there’s some concern about banking situations,” says American University finance professor Jeff Harris.

As interest rates go up, Harris says, “people are looking for yield.” CDs are a way to compete, as they offer high yields, he says, plus they “keep deposits within the banking system.”

CD Rates Tied to Federal Reserve Actions

Not everyone believes that worries about the recent bank collapses are putting upward pressure on CD rates. Sung Won Sohn, professor of finance and economics at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, credits the high interest rate environment, but says it’s hard to know why any particular bank might offer a more generous CD rate.

“There are more than 4,000 banks, and every single bank will do their own thing,” he says.

However, there may be one common underlying factor. “All financial instruments track whatever the Fed is doing,” explains James Reber, securities president and CEO of the Independent Community Bankers of America.

“If we’re seeing 15-year high CD rates, that’s compliments of [Federal Reserve Chair] Jay Powell and his colleagues,” he says.

High CD Rates Are Good News For Depositors

Regardless of exactly why CD rates are high, the current situation is an opportunity for savers. Elevated annual percentage yields give you the chance to score a sizable return while keeping your money safe in an FDIC-insured bank or credit union.

What’s more, with rates on short-term CDs yielding even more than longer-term ones, you can get ample returns with very little commitment. No-penalty CDs offer a slightly lower rate, but allow you to withdraw your funds at any time without a penalty.

