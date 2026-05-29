Are Summer Headwinds Already Pricing Into Stocks?

Key Points

The S&P 500 is hovering near all-time highs.

The list of concerns in the world is long.

Conservative investors should probably be cautious.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

The average price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over time is around 19x. Today, the S&P 500's P/E ratio is around 27.5x. That suggests that the market is not fully pricing in potential summer headwinds. And yet, markets often climb higher amid uncertainty. Here's what you need to know as you make investment decisions at the start of June.

There is a material "wall of worry"

An old Wall Street saying explains that the market climbs a wall of worry. If that is true, the summer of 2026 could be an excellent time for the market. Indeed, there are a plethora of reasons to be worried.

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One that grabs headlines daily is the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. Given the region's importance to the world's energy market, this disruption has pushed energy prices sharply higher. News flow out of the Middle East can move energy prices, and the broader market, higher and lower in dramatic fashion.

The problem is that oil executives are warning that Wall Street isn't paying enough attention to the fundamentals of the energy sector. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) CEO Mike Wirth, for example, has been going to great lengths to explain that oil prices are far more likely to rise than fall, given the reduction in supply and its impact on global oil reserves. He's hardly alone, with industry watchers saying it could take months for energy markets to normalize after the conflict finally ends.

Higher energy prices, meanwhile, are flowing through the global economy, pushing up prices across the board. The inflation driven by high energy prices is becoming clearer, leading to increased concerns about a global recession. Even Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), which has been performing well as a business, provided a somewhat muted outlook for the rest of fiscal 2027 despite posting a strong first quarter. The giant retailer is hardly alone in its concerns.

It could be time for caution, at least for conservative investors

If you are an aggressive growth investor, the wall of worry may not trouble you. Most investors, however, should probably be at least a little worried about the future of the S&P 500 index, given that it is trading near all-time highs. For conservative investors, and perhaps those with a value focus, allowing cash balances to rise might be a good call. That's exactly what Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) has been doing.

At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the giant conglomerate had nearly $400 billion in cash. That cash hoard started to grow under Warren Buffett and has continued to expand under his successor, Greg Abel. Buffett, whose investment success earned him the nickname the Oracle of Omaha, is well known for being a patient investor. Greg Abel appears to be following in his mentor's footsteps.

That isn't to suggest that you should dump your portfolio and shift to cash. Berkshire Hathaway isn't doing that. However, a more conservative approach seems advisable. If you feel the need to buy something, one of Buffett's all-time favorite stocks, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), could be of interest. The business has been performing well of late, but the price-to-earnings ratio is below its five-year average. It isn't cheap, per se, but it could be viewed as reasonably priced.

And this Dividend King consumer staples giant also offers a well-above-market yield of 2.6%. If a bear market is on the way, you can focus on collecting Coca-Cola's reliable dividends instead of stock prices.

The future is uncertain all the time

One reason investing is hard is that nobody knows what the future holds. There appear to be material headwinds as summer gets underway in 2026, including geopolitical conflicts, inflation, and the potential for a global recession. Some very prominent business people are warning, through words or actions, that caution is appropriate right now, with the S&P 500 trading near all-time highs. You may want to listen, even if it means just a slight change in your investment tactics, such as letting cash accumulate or buying reasonably prices and reliable dividend stocks.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Chevron, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.