Are Rising Earnings Estimates a Solid Reason to Bet on HUBS Stock?

Earnings estimates for HubSpot, Inc. HUBS for 2026 and 2027 have moved up a stellar 7.32% to $12.32 and 9.17% to $15.12, respectively, over the past year. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments about the stock’s growth potential.



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HUBS Rides on Expanding Customer Base, AI Focus

HubSpot is witnessing steady multi-hub adoption from enterprise customers in the premium market. Healthy net customer additions in the starter edition, along with pricing optimization, drove net sales in the lower tier of the market spectrum. In the premium market, large companies are opting for HubSpot AI to propel AI innovation, consolidate tech stacks, and optimize cost. The organization added 9,800 net new customers during the fourth quarter of 2025, which increased the total customer count by 16% year over year to 288,706.



HubSpot AI products Breeze Customer Agent, Breeze Prospecting Agent and Breeze Assistant are driving solid value to customers. The company is taking active steps to move away from legacy SaaS to AI-first customer relationship management. Such efforts provide a boost to its competitive advantage against other industry leaders, such as Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) and Oracle, Inc. (ORCL). HubSpot is monetizing its AI via seat pricing models and usage-based pricing models. This follows the broader industry standards of modern AI pricing models, enabling higher revenue growth per customer.



The company has significant scope in cross-selling its products to the existing customer base. It has a sizeable customer base that uses its products for free. Given the growing effectiveness of its inbound applications and an innovative product portfolio, many of these free customers will eventually choose to buy HubSpot Pro products for both their marketing and sales functions.



Its seat pricing models lower the barrier for customers to get started with HubSpot and mitigate pricing friction for upgrades. The model intends to encourage more clients to adopt HubSpot services and expand their usage over time. Seat expansion is driving average subscription revenues per customer, which increased 3% year over year to $11,700 in the fourth quarter.

Strong Cash Flow Growth and Robust Liquidity are Tailwinds

HubSpot has a strong balance sheet and generates significant cash flow, which makes it an attractive stock for investors. As of Dec 31, 2025, HubSpot had $882.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, with $89.3 million in other long-term liabilities. In the fourth quarter, HUBS’ debt-to-capital ratio stands at 0.0%. Its current ratio stands at 1.67, which indicates that the company is well-positioned to cover its short-term liabilities.



In 2025, the company generated $760.7 million in cash from operating activities compared with $598.6 million cash generated in the year-ago quarter. There are several factors are driving the cash flow. Its deferred revenue increased to $1 billion compared to $784 million. This implies more upfront customer payments, strong billing growth and higher future revenue visibility. HubSpot’s strong liquidity position will enable it to make further investments in product development and acquisitions in the future.

Price Performance

HUBS shares have plunged 49.6% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 4.3%, lagging peers like Salesforce and Oracle. While Oracle rose 16.9%, Salesforce was down 24.1% during this period.



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Valuation

Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 6.26 book value, higher than 4.48 of the industry average.



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End Note

HubSpot is witnessing solid user engagement in its customer relationship management platform, which is driving subscription-based revenues. Strong multihub adoption is driving revenue. The company’s dynamic strategy, such as seat pricing to foster user adoption, is positive. AI integration is generating value for customers. Efficient capital management practices are driving cash flow. A healthy balance sheet is a major strength that increases its capability to navigate through economic downturns. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), HubSpot appears to be a solid investment proposition, and investors could profit if they bet on this stock for the long term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.