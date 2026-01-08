Are Rising Beef Costs a Temporary Speed Bump for QSR's Margin Story?

Rising beef costs have re-emerged as a talking point for quick-service restaurants, raising questions about whether margin pressure is structural or merely cyclical. Management commentary from Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR suggests the latter. While elevated beef prices are clearly weighing on near-term profitability, particularly at Burger King U.S., the underlying margin story remains intact.

Beef accounts for roughly a quarter of Burger King U.S.’ commodity basket and prices have climbed at a high-teens rate year over year. That translates into a mid to high-single-digit increase in overall commodity inflation for 2025, creating short-term pressure on franchisee margins. Importantly, management framed this surge as a function of the U.S. cattle herd rebuilding cycle rather than a permanent cost reset. Early signs of easing, including recent declines in cattle futures, reinforce the view that this inflationary phase may be peaking.

Crucially, Restaurant Brands International is not leaning on aggressive price hikes to offset costs. Instead, it is focusing on operational efficiencies, disciplined value platforms and cost controls across the P&L. This approach helps protect traffic and brand equity while allowing margins to recover as input costs normalize. Franchisees, while feeling the pinch, appear aligned with this outlook and continue to invest in remodels and brand initiatives, signaling confidence beyond the current cost cycle.

In that context, rising beef costs look more like a timing issue than a thesis breaker. With strong sales momentum, scale advantages and a diversified global earnings base, QSR margins appear positioned to rebound once commodity pressures ease. For investors, the key takeaway is that today’s beef inflation may slow margin expansion, but it is unlikely to derail the long-term margin narrative.

How Peers Are Navigating Beef Inflation Pressures

Rising beef costs are not unique to Restaurant Brands International and peers across the QSR burger space are facing similar margin headwinds. McDonald's Corporation MCD, with its heavy reliance on beef-based menu items, has also seen commodity inflation weigh on restaurant-level margins. However, McDonald’s scale, long-term supplier contracts and menu pricing power help cushion the impact. Its diversified menu mix, including chicken and beverage-led growth, provides some insulation when beef costs spike.

Meanwhile, The Wendy's Company WEN is more directly exposed given its brand positioning around fresh, made-to-order beef. Wendy’s has leaned on selective pricing actions, menu innovation and efficiency initiatives to offset cost pressures, but sustained beef inflation can pose a greater challenge due to its narrower protein mix.

Overall, peers appear to view elevated beef costs as cyclical rather than structural. Like Restaurant Brands International, both competitors are balancing value perception with margin protection, suggesting that industry-wide margin pressure is likely temporary rather than a lasting reset.

QSR’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Restaurant Brands International’s shares have gained 0.3% over the past six months against the industry’s 6.6% decline.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of its forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, QSR is trading at 16.9, down from the industry average of 23.98.

P/E (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for QSR’s 2026 earnings per share has increased, as shown in the chart.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QSR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

