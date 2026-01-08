Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Next (NXGPY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Next PLC (NXGPY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Next PLC is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 195 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Next PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXGPY's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, NXGPY has returned 11% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 9.3% on average. This means that Next PLC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Victoria's Secret (VSCO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 12.5%.

Over the past three months, Victoria's Secret's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 28.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Next PLC belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1% this year, meaning that NXGPY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Victoria's Secret is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Next PLC and Victoria's Secret as they could maintain their solid performance.

Next PLC (NXGPY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

