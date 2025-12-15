Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging 1stdibs.com (DIBS) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. 1stdibs.com (DIBS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

1stdibs.com is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 196 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. 1stdibs.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIBS' full-year earnings has moved 21.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DIBS has returned 69.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 7.5% on average. As we can see, 1stdibs.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Boot Barn (BOOT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34.8%.

The consensus estimate for Boot Barn's current year EPS has increased 8.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, 1stdibs.com belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.2% so far this year, so DIBS is performing better in this area.

Boot Barn, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #37. The industry has moved -0.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track 1stdibs.com and Boot Barn. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.