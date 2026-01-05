Are Quantum Computing ETFs the Safest Bet for 10-Year Growth?

Key Points

Artificial intelligence is the headline-grabbing technology story today, but in the background, you'll hear the term quantum computing.

Quantum computing could dramatically increase the computing power available to the world.

Defiance Quantum ETF, VanEck Quantum Computing UCITS ETF, and WisdomTree Quantum Computing ETF all offer exposure to the emerging field of quantum computing.

Technological change moves quickly. Currently, the news is filled with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), which is essentially an incredibly powerful computer program. The next significant leap in technology could be in computing power, as highlighted by the advancements being made in quantum computing.

The field is still in its early stages of development, so buying individual quantum computing stocks can feel a bit risky. But you don't have to avoid the sector. You can simply shift gears and buy a quantum exchange-traded fund (ETF). Here are two options that might interest you today.

Why go with an ETF?

In the technology sector, it is challenging to predict which businesses will emerge as long-term winners. Being first isn't enough if another company introduces better technology to achieve the same goal. Google overtaking Yahoo! in web search technology is a great example of the risk.

Buying individual stocks also requires you to take on idiosyncratic risk, since each company comes with its own pluses and minuses. For example, if you buy Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), you have no choice but to accept the eccentric nature of CEO Elon Musk. Musk's words and deeds have had a mixed impact on the stock price over time, sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worse.

You can sidestep the challenge of picking individual winners and minimize idiosyncratic risk by owning a portfolio of quantum computing stocks. You don't have to do much work to build such a portfolio, either, because there are exchange-traded funds that have already done it. In one investment, you gain a diversified portfolio of quantum stocks, enabling you to place a broad-based bet on the long-term growth of this emerging technology.

If quantum takes off, Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ: QTUM) and WisdomTree Quantum Computing ETF (NYSEMKT: WQTM) could both be big winners in 10 years' time.

Defiance Quantum ETF

Defiance Quantum ETF tracks the BlueStar Machine Learning and Quantum Computing Index. The index "tracks liquid companies in the global quantum computing and machine learning industries, including products and services related to quantum computing or machine learning, such as the development or use of quantum computers or computing chips, superconducting materials, applications built on quantum computers, embedded artificial intelligence chips, or software specializing in the perception, collection, visualization, or management of big data."

That covers a lot of ground, so it shouldn't be shocking to see that the ETF has 84 holdings. At 0.40%, the expense ratio is a bit high for an ETF, but it's not out of line for a highly focused ETF. Defiance Quantum ETF's big draw might actually be that it was started in late 2018, giving it a fairly long performance track record and time to accumulate assets.

Since its inception, the ETF has delivered a total return of 370%, which is quite impressive. And it has over $3 billion in assets, suggesting it is a substantial enough product that it won't be shut down anytime soon.

WisdomTree Quantum Computing ETF

By comparison, WisdomTree Quantum Computing ETF is a virtual baby. It was started in October of 2025, just a few months ago, as of this writing. It has only around $16 million in assets. Its return since inception is a loss of around 15%, but that's such a short time period that it really isn't a meaningful figure. Given the focus on quantum, however, it isn't unreasonable to think it could perform as well as its older competitor over the longer term.

WisdomTree Quantum Computing ETF's expense ratio is 0.45%, which is slightly higher than the expense ratio of Defiance Quantum ETF. However, WisdomTree Quantum Computing ETF is more focused, with just 37 holdings. The differentiating factor is that WisdomTree is using a proprietary system to identify and weight quantum stocks, with the end goal of having focused exposure to the sector.

While the portfolios of these two ETFs are similar, there are differences. For example, Micron (NASDAQ: MU) is the second-largest holding in Defiance Quantum ETF, but it doesn't appear on the holdings list of WisdomTree Quantum Computing ETF at all. Meanwhile, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are top 10 holdings in the WisdomTree Quantum Computing ETF and much further down the list in the Defiance Quantum ETF. Despite its shorter performance history, investors seeking a more focused approach may want to explore the WisdomTree Quantum Computing ETF.

A long-term thematic play, not an overnight success

The overarching story with quantum is that it is an investment that will play out over the next decade, perhaps even longer. After all, the technology behind quantum is still largely in the developmental stage. You shouldn't buy either of these ETFs thinking that you'll see immediate rewards. You need to buy and hold them for the long term. The benefit is that the inherent diversification provided by investing in a portfolio of quantum stocks will help you play what is still a high-risk investment theme in as safe a manner as possible.

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 5, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.