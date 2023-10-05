Are Online Degrees In Style?

Prospective college students have several options when it comes to pursuing postsecondary education in a physical or online learning environment.

In recent years, the latter has gained popularity. If you’re considering an online degree, it’s essential to find a program that is respected in the workplace.

A Brief History of Online Education

Online education began in the 1960s. The University of Illinois launched the first computer-assisted learning program known as the Programmed Logic for Automatic Teaching Operations (PLATO). The program supported forums, chat rooms, messaging, testing, screen sharing, video games and more.

In 1982, The Western Behavioral Sciences Institute, based in California, used computer conferencing for a virtual education program for businessmen. From there, other colleges followed suit by adding online, distance-based learning elements to their curriculum.

In 1993, Jones International University opened in Colorado as the first fully online accredited university.

Since then, online education steadily increased in popularity until 2020. Enrollment in digital college courses rose during the coronavirus pandemic. In Fall 2020, distance learning saw a 93% increase from the previous year, according to The National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements.

Types of Online Degrees

Online programs offer a wide range of degrees including business, communications, marketing and more. Programs can be 100% online or hybrid, depending on the institution and your degree.

Programs can also be asynchronous, which allows students to view lessons and material at any time during the week, without having to attend class sessions.

Online Degree Enrollment

Following the pandemic, some students are still choosing online degrees over traditional education. In 2023, nearly 15%—2.7 million—of all postsecondary students are pursuing degrees online.

However, students are selecting online education for reasons other than the pandemic. In 2023, 42% of students chose online coursework due to existing work and family commitments; 17% stated that online work was the only way to pursue their education, according to BestColleges’ 2023 Online Education Trends Report.

Return on Investment in the Workplace

In the same report, 93% of online program graduates report a positive return on investment in terms of learning opportunities and employment opportunities.

As more students enroll in online programs, companies are gradually more accepting of applicants with online degrees compared to decades prior. However, some employers might favor an online degree from a prestigious school, compared to an applicant who earned an online degree at a less-renowned school.

Similarly, employers might have a preference for degrees obtained at a four-year nonprofit institution versus degrees earned through a for-profit, accelerated program.

4 Steps To Pick the Best Online Degree

1. Look at Accreditation

Confirming the school’s accreditation ensures that the course curriculum adheres to a set of standards that ensure the quality of your education.

An accreditation agency is a privately operated entity that sets standards for online schools and performs regular assessments to evaluate each institution within its jurisdiction.

Before you apply, confirm whether your prospective online school is accredited by an agency.

Also, check the Department of Education’s database of accredited agencies to confirm the agency’s status.

2. Consider the School’s Reputation

Despite the wider acceptance of online degrees in the workplace, there’s still a strong preference for online degrees from a well-reputed school.

Although it shouldn’t be the only factor when choosing an online degree program, exploring online learning options from a highly regarded school might offer an edge when finding employment.

3. Research the Potential Issues of For-Profit Schools

Some for-profit online schools offer accelerated degrees that often target BIPOC students, and make lofty promises of job security, in exchange for sky-high tuition rates.

Before you apply to an online school, search for any current lawsuits regarding deceptive practices or financially related issues that might affect your education.

4. Verify Whether Credits Are Transferable

Although your goal might be to earn your college degree exclusively online, your plans might change later.

It’s important to confirm that any credits you earn at an online school can be transferred to another online institution or brick-and-mortar school. At the same time, strongly consider the school you might want to transfer to, as institutions often have their own credit transfer criteria.

Is Online College Worth It?

Ultimately, the viability of an online college degree depends on your unique situation. However, the degree itself can be just as valuable as an in-person degree. Before you select an online program, evaluate the institution based on our recommended criteria to ensure that you make the best decision for your career.

