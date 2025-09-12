Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Enerflex (EFXT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Enerflex is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 240 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Enerflex is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EFXT's full-year earnings has moved 15.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EFXT has gained about 5.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 4.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Enerflex is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Repsol SA (REPYY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 40.8%.

In Repsol SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 21.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Enerflex belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.5% so far this year, meaning that EFXT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Repsol SA falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #170. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.9%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Enerflex and Repsol SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

