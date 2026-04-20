Are NIKE's Inventory Fixes Boosting Global Profitability Yet?

NIKE, Inc.’s NKE efforts to fix its inventory situation are likely to show progress, but they have not yet translated into a meaningful boost in global profitability. The company has been making progress in reducing excess inventory and better aligning supply with demand. NKE is actively clearing unhealthy inventory while focusing on high-impact areas that can drive its recovery.



The company has prioritized strengthening its “Sport Offense,” particularly in running and global football. It emphasized athlete-focused innovation, building a scalable product across several sports and price points. NIKE is revitalizing its wholesale business and aiming to regain market share and improve product flow through solid partnerships.



The company has been removing unhealthy inventory of its classic footwear franchises from the marketplace. It is aggressively clearing excess inventory and reducing exposure to classic footwear franchises, leading to higher discounts and unfavorable product mix, both of which are hurting profitability. Gross margin has been impacted by supply-chain cost deleverage, heavier promotions and channel mix headwinds.



NIKE is actively taking steps to manage inventory and safeguard brand health, but these efforts continue to weigh on gross margins. Although the turnaround is progressing more slowly than anticipated, the company remains confident in its strategy and expects to complete the “Win Now” initiatives by the end of 2026. NIKE’s “Win Now” strategy drives sharper execution, stronger innovation and a disciplined operational reset.



In a nutshell, NKE’s inventory cleanup is an important step toward long-term recovery, but it remains a work in progress. The company has managed to stabilize operations, yet a full recovery in profitability will depend on restoring pricing power, normalizing regional performance and achieving a healthier sales mix.

NKE's Competition

lululemon athletica inc.’s LULU efforts to streamline inventory focus on tightening supply-demand alignment, reducing excess stock and maintaining premium pricing. These efforts help the company protect margins while supporting more consistent growth. LULU’s omnichannel capabilities, including buy-online-pickup-in-store and ship-from-store, which improve convenience and inventory productivity, have been aiding its performance. lululemon continues to benefit from the progress in its Power of Three X2 growth strategy.



adidas AG's ADDYY strategy focuses on strengthening brand appeal, driving product innovation, improving operational efficiency and accelerating growth. ADDYY prioritizes operational efficiency, inventory discipline and sustainability to improve profitability and long-term competitiveness. adidas is implementing strategies to manage the impact of rising tariffs, supply-chain costs and sourcing pressures while protecting profitability and maintaining competitive positioning.

NKE’S Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of NIKE have lost 32.7% over the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 29%.



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From a valuation standpoint, NKE trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44X compared with the industry’s average of 21.58X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year plunge of 29.6%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 27.2%. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 have moved south over the past 30 days.



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NIKE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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