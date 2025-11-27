Are Medical Stocks Lagging Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Tactile Systems Technology is one of 947 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Tactile Systems Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TCMD's full-year earnings has moved 26.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TCMD has returned about 51.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 8.8% on average. This means that Tactile Systems Technology is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH). The stock is up 102.9% year-to-date.

For Aveanna Healthcare, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 41.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Tactile Systems Technology belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 81 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6% so far this year, so TCMD is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Aveanna Healthcare falls under the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #40. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.5%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Tactile Systems Technology and Aveanna Healthcare. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

