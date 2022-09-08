Are Medical Stocks Lagging ProPhase Labs (PRPH) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. is one of 1184 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ProPhase Labs, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRPH's full-year earnings has moved 325.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that PRPH has returned about 56.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -19.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ProPhase Labs, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 112.7%.

Over the past three months, Concert Pharmaceuticals' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ProPhase Labs, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 220 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 23.3% so far this year, meaning that PRPH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Concert Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ProPhase Labs, Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals as they could maintain their solid performance.





