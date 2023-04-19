Are Medical Stocks Lagging DexCom (DXCM) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has DexCom (DXCM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

DexCom is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1150 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DexCom is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DXCM's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that DXCM has returned about 5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 0.9%. This means that DexCom is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Lantheus Holdings (LNTH). The stock has returned 78.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Lantheus Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, DexCom is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 94 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.7% so far this year, so DXCM is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Lantheus Holdings falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 101 stocks and is ranked #153. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.9%.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track DexCom and Lantheus Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

