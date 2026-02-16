Are Medical Stocks Lagging Assertio (ASRT) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Assertio (ASRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Assertio is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 925 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Assertio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASRT's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ASRT has returned about 36.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.9%. This means that Assertio is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Aura Biosciences, Inc. (AURA). The stock is up 2.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Aura Biosciences, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Assertio belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 140 individual stocks and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.5% so far this year, so ASRT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Aura Biosciences, Inc., however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 447-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Assertio and Aura Biosciences, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

