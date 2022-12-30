Are Medical Stocks Lagging Assertio (ASRT) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Assertio (ASRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Assertio is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1181 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Assertio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASRT's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ASRT has moved about 87.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 16.4%. This means that Assertio is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 33.1%.

The consensus estimate for Liquidia Technologies, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 11% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Assertio belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 218 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 28.8% so far this year, so ASRT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 557-stock industry is ranked #65. The industry has moved -19.5% so far this year.

Assertio and Liquidia Technologies, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.