Are Medical Stocks Lagging Alkermes (ALKS) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Alkermes (ALKS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alkermes is one of 932 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alkermes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALKS' full-year earnings has moved 23.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ALKS has returned about 9.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 7.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Alkermes is outperforming its peers so far this year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20%.

In CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Alkermes is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 453 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.5% so far this year, so ALKS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 141-stock industry is ranked #100. The industry has moved +3.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Alkermes and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

