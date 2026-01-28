Are Medical Stocks Lagging AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 931 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIM's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AIM has gained about 7.1% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 7.1%.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cullinan Therapeutics (CGEM). The stock is up 19.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Cullinan Therapeutics' current year EPS has increased 10% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 141 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.5% this year, meaning that AIM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cullinan Therapeutics, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 452-stock industry is ranked #94. The industry has moved +22.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track AIM ImmunoTech Inc. and Cullinan Therapeutics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

