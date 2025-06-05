Are JD's Logistics Investments Worth the Profitability Trade-Off?

JD.com’s JD supply chain arm, JD Logistics, plays a critical role in powering the company’s core retail and new service segments. In the first quarter of 2025, it recorded 11% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by both internal demand and rising external client adoption. It contributed 16.2% of JD’s total revenues in the quarter. The business continues to invest heavily in automation across warehousing, sorting, transportation and last-mile delivery. These upgrades reflect JD Logistics’ shift toward long-term scalability. However, short-term profitability has been soft due to heavy investments in fulfilment capacity.



JD Property, the infrastructure arm supporting JD Logistics, recently launched its first overseas logistics asset in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone. It is rapidly developing a modern logistics network around the world to boost global trade and support its international growth. These heavy investments, despite current profitability pressures, suggest a calculated trade-off that could position JD Logistics for stronger margins and competitive advantage in the long run.

JD’s Competitors in This Space

JD Logistics faces key competition from Alibaba’s BABA Cainiao and Amazon AMZN Global Logistics in the international logistics and supply chain space.



Founded in 2013, Cainiao was born out of Alibaba’s e-commerce ecosystem and has developed a smart global logistics network with end-to-end capabilities on a global scale. Alibaba’s Cainiao offers warehousing, shipping and order fulfillment for global brands entering China and for Chinese companies selling overseas.



Amazon Global Logistics is a door-to-door ocean shipping service that lets sellers move products from China straight to Amazon's warehouses. It is part of Amazon's larger supply chain system and helps reduce shipping costs with competitive rates.

JD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of JD.com have lost 24.1% in the trailing three months against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s growth of 2.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, JD currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 8.01X, which is well below the industry’s 23.95X. It carries a Value Score of B.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JD’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.81 per share, which has been revised downward by 16.9% over the past 30 days, indicating a 10.56% year-over-year decline.

JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote

JD stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.