Are Iren's $5.5 Billion Deals With Nvidia Game Changers?

Key Points

Nvidia recently agreed to a $3.4 billion cloud infrastructure deal with Iren.

At the same time, Nvidia agreed to purchase up to $2.1 billion of Iren stock over the next five years.

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When Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) hands you a five-year, $3.4 billion cloud infrastructure contract and simultaneously agrees to a warrant to buy $2.1 billion worth of your stock, the instinct is to call it a turning point.

For Iren (NASDAQ: IREN), the Australian-born neocloud operator that pivoted from Bitcoin mining into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure management, the announcements delivered last week are being framed in exactly those terms.

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But smart investors who have been around long enough understand that transformational partnerships and the actual operational prowess to execute them are two entirely different conversations.

What did Nvidia and Iren agree to?

Nvidia's relationship with Iren has two distinct components.

The first is a contracted revenue agreement in which Iren will provide Nvidia with managed GPU cloud services for its internal AI and research workloads. The deal is worth approximately $3.4 billion over five years. The compute power will be delivered through air-cooled Blackwell GPU systems deployed within 60 megawatts of existing capacity at Iren's Childress, Texas, campus.

The second component is a strategic partnership to deploy up to 5 gigawatts of Nvidia DSX-aligned AI infrastructure across Iren's data center footprint. Attached to this deal is a unique warrant structure.

Nvidia received a five-year right to purchase up to 30 million shares of Iren at $70 each. At current prices in the mid-$50 range, those warrants are out of the money. This means Nvidia's equity participation is conditional, not guaranteed.

Why did Nvidia choose to work with Iren?

Nvidia doesn't pick its infrastructure partners randomly. Iren brings something unique to the table: A vertically integrated model featuring owned land, grid-connected power in renewable-heavy regions, and operational experience managing large GPU clusters.

Power constraints are increasingly becoming a binding variable on AI infrastructure expansion. Iren's pipelines matter more than almost any other asset on its balance sheet. Moreover, the company is not starting from zero. Remember, Iren previously signed a $9.7 billion agreement with Microsoft for GB300 GPU cloud infrastructure in November 2025.

That hyperscaler win likely made the conversations with Nvidia possible. Additionally, Nvidia already has close relationships with competing neoclouds CoreWeave and Nebius. Branching out its multi-vendor approach to Iren makes strategic sense.

Do the deals with Nvidia make Iren stock a buy right now?

Iren stock's reaction following the Nvidia news tells investors something important. Shares climbed roughly 34% in the week surrounding the announcement but then pulled back sharply after the company disclosed a $2 billion convertible notes offering.

That whipsaw captures a central tension in Iren's perception. The company operates an enormously capital-intensive buildout. And while Nvidia deals provide contracted revenue visibility, they do not solve the funding gap required to actually fulfill these conditions.

In my eyes, the good news is already priced into Iren stock to a significant degree. At roughly 56 times forward earnings and a market cap approaching $20 billion, Iren is being valued as though execution is a guarantee.

Indeed, working with Nvidia helps validate Iren's neocloud model. But validation and operational transformation are not the same thing. These deals confirm Iren belongs in serious AI conversations, but whether the company can execute at the scale its valuation expansion increasingly demands is a question that won't be answered for some time. While these deals have the potential to be game changers for Iren in the long-run, I would not chase the stock's current momentum at these levels.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.