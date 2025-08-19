Are Investors Undervaluing Viasat (VSAT) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Viasat (VSAT). VSAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.56. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.99. VSAT's Forward P/E has been as high as 36,158.74 and as low as -5,106.54, with a median of -5.10, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. VSAT has a P/S ratio of 0.81. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.77.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Viasat is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, VSAT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT)

