Are Investors Undervaluing Tronox (TROX) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Tronox (TROX). TROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.71 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.49. Over the past 52 weeks, TROX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.77 and as low as 4.41, with a median of 7.97.

We also note that TROX holds a PEG ratio of 0.44. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TROX's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.70. Over the last 12 months, TROX's PEG has been as high as 0.79 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.65.

Investors should also recognize that TROX has a P/B ratio of 1.19. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.14. TROX's P/B has been as high as 2.02 and as low as 1.11, with a median of 1.56, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TROX has a P/S ratio of 0.66. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.69.

Finally, we should also recognize that TROX has a P/CF ratio of 4.51. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. TROX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.77. Over the past 52 weeks, TROX's P/CF has been as high as 7.31 and as low as 2.07, with a median of 5.38.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Tronox is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TROX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

