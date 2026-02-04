Are Investors Undervaluing Scor (SCRYY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Scor (SCRYY). SCRYY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.48. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.05. Over the past 52 weeks, SCRYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 28.38 and as low as -302.80, with a median of 7.31.

We should also highlight that SCRYY has a P/B ratio of 1.25. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. SCRYY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.68. Within the past 52 weeks, SCRYY's P/B has been as high as 1.32 and as low as 0.76, with a median of 1.01.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Scor is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SCRYY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

