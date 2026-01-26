Are Investors Undervaluing NN (NNBR) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is NN (NNBR). NNBR is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

NNBR is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.60. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NNBR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.83. Over the past 52 weeks, NNBR's PEG has been as high as 17.62 and as low as -7.82, with a median of 1.25.

Investors should also recognize that NNBR has a P/B ratio of 1.9. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. NNBR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.44. Over the past 12 months, NNBR's P/B has been as high as 2.33 and as low as 1.22, with a median of 1.79.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in NN's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NNBR looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

