Are Investors Undervaluing Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Lindblad Expeditions (LIND). LIND is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. LIND has a P/S ratio of 1.01. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.34.

Finally, investors should note that LIND has a P/CF ratio of 13.50. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. LIND's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.10. Over the past year, LIND's P/CF has been as high as 205.56 and as low as 12.12, with a median of 21.52.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Lindblad Expeditions's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LIND looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

