Are Investors Undervaluing Lifevantage (LFVN) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Lifevantage (LFVN). LFVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.91. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.45. LFVN's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.69 and as low as 9.91, with a median of 12.31, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that LFVN has a P/B ratio of 3.86. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.03. Within the past 52 weeks, LFVN's P/B has been as high as 10.74 and as low as 3.86, with a median of 5.38.

Finally, our model also underscores that LFVN has a P/CF ratio of 10.74. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 18.79. Over the past 52 weeks, LFVN's P/CF has been as high as 31.65 and as low as 10.74, with a median of 19.10.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Lifevantage's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LFVN is an impressive value stock right now.

Lifevantage Corporation (LFVN)

