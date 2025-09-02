Are Investors Undervaluing Integer Holdings (ITGR) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Integer Holdings (ITGR). ITGR is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.6. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.45. Over the past year, ITGR's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.87 and as low as 15.38, with a median of 20.66.

ITGR is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.78. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ITGR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.35. Over the past 52 weeks, ITGR's PEG has been as high as 1.90 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 1.58.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ITGR's P/B ratio of 2.21. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.76. Over the past 12 months, ITGR's P/B has been as high as 2.99 and as low as 2.17, with a median of 2.64.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ITGR has a P/S ratio of 2.11. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.97.

Finally, investors should note that ITGR has a P/CF ratio of 18.42. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 21.07. Over the past 52 weeks, ITGR's P/CF has been as high as 22.43 and as low as 17.76, with a median of 20.65.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Integer Holdings is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ITGR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.