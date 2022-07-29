Are Investors Undervaluing Humana (HUM) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Humana (HUM). HUM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 18.13 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.90. HUM's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.63 and as low as 15.20, with a median of 17.64, all within the past year.

HUM is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HUM's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.45. Over the last 12 months, HUM's PEG has been as high as 1.68 and as low as 1.13, with a median of 1.30.

We should also highlight that HUM has a P/B ratio of 3.94. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.80. HUM's P/B has been as high as 4.08 and as low as 2.90, with a median of 3.56, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that HUM has a P/CF ratio of 16.11. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 20.11. HUM's P/CF has been as high as 19.26 and as low as 12.81, with a median of 15.77, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Medical - HMOs value stock, take a look at Molina Healthcare (MOH). MOH is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Molina Healthcare are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 16.57 and a PEG ratio of 1.01 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 20.90 and 1.45, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, MOH's P/E has been as high as 23.62, as low as 13.75, with a median of 17.41, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.12, as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.96.

Molina Healthcare sports a P/B ratio of 6.43 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 4.80. In the past 52 weeks, MOH's P/B has been as high as 7.63, as low as 5.29, with a median of 6.62.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Humana and Molina Healthcare's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HUM and MOH is an impressive value stock right now.

