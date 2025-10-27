Are Investors Undervaluing Grifols (GRFS) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Grifols (GRFS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. GRFS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is GRFS's P/B ratio of 0.78. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GRFS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.63. Within the past 52 weeks, GRFS's P/B has been as high as 0.86 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.65.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GRFS has a P/CF ratio of 9.92. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.89. Within the past 12 months, GRFS's P/CF has been as high as 13.04 and as low as 9.04, with a median of 10.68.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Grifols's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GRFS is an impressive value stock right now.

