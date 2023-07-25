Are Investors Undervaluing Griffon (GFF) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Griffon (GFF). GFF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.32, which compares to its industry's average of 20.97. Over the past year, GFF's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.70 and as low as 7.07, with a median of 8.74.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. GFF has a P/S ratio of 0.85. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.18.

Finally, our model also underscores that GFF has a P/CF ratio of 7.28. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 12.97. Over the past year, GFF's P/CF has been as high as 7.40 and as low as 3.83, with a median of 5.14.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Griffon's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GFF is an impressive value stock right now.

Griffon Corporation (GFF)

