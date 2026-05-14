Are Investors Undervaluing CDW (CDW) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is CDW (CDW). CDW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.79, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.62. Over the past 52 weeks, CDW's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.48 and as low as 14.64, with a median of 17.95.

Another notable valuation metric for CDW is its P/B ratio of 8.61. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 18.08. Within the past 52 weeks, CDW's P/B has been as high as 14.04 and as low as 8.20, with a median of 9.98.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CDW has a P/S ratio of 0.56. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.57.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CDW is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CDW feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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CDW Corporation (CDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.