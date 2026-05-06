Are Improving Earnings Estimates a Reason to Bet on INTC Stock?

Earnings estimates for Intel Corporation INTC for 2026 have moved up 133.3% to $1.05 over the past 60 days, and the same for 2027 has increased 41% to $1.34. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments for the stock.



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Solid Q1 Results Buoy INTC

Intel reported strong first-quarter 2026 results, with both adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported 7% year-over-year growth in revenues, supported by strong demand for Xeon server CPUs, AI PCs and higher 18A wafer production, along with better pricing, improved product mix and rising advanced packaging and Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) revenues.

AI PC Traction Lends Support to Long-Term Plans

Intel is emphasizing the diligent execution of operational goals to establish itself as a leading foundry. The company has unveiled Intel Core Ultra featuring the neural processing unit, which enables power-efficient AI acceleration with 2.5x better power efficiency than the previous generation. With superior graphics processing unit (GPU) and CPU capabilities, it is capable of speeding up AI solutions. The company also introduced the new vPro platform with Intel Core Ultra processor that delivers enhanced power efficiency. With dedicated AI acceleration capability spread across the central processing unit, GPU and the new neural processing unit, it will unlock an endless new wave of AI experiences across all apps.



Intel's innovative AI solutions are set to benefit the broader semiconductor ecosystem by driving down costs, improving performance and fostering an open, scalable AI environment. The company has launched Intel Core Ultra series 3 processor (code-named Panther Lake) in January this year and is slated to unveil Xeon 6+ (code-named Clearwater Forest) in the first half of 2026. Manufactured in a new, state-of-the-art factory in Chandler, AZ, both products are built on Intel 18A, the most advanced semiconductor process in the United States. Panther Lake is designed to power a broad spectrum of consumer and commercial AI PCs, gaming devices and edge solutions. Clearwater Forest is an E-core server processor that enables business enterprises to scale workloads, reduce energy costs and power more intelligent services.

INTC Benefits From Significant Capital Infusion

Intel has secured a $5 billion investment from NVIDIA to jointly develop cutting-edge solutions that are likely to play an integral role in the evolution of the AI infrastructure ecosystem. Leveraging the core strengths of both firms, namely NVIDIA’s AI and accelerated computing and Intel’s CPU technologies and x86 ecosystem, the collaboration is expected to sow the seeds of innovation through the development of state-of-the-art custom data center and PC products.



In August 2025, Softbank invested $2 billion in Intel to propel AI research and development initiatives that support digital transformation, cloud computing and next-generation infrastructure. The investment enabled Softbank to gain about 2% ownership in Intel, with the former paying $23 per share. This followed $7.86 billion in direct funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act to advance critical semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging projects in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon. The significant capital infusions will enable Intel to expand its manufacturing capacity to accelerate its IDM 2.0 (Integrated Device Manufacturing) strategy.

Price Performance

Intel has gained a stellar 432.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 77.3%, outperforming peers like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA. While NVIDIA stock is up 67.9%, Advanced Micro has gained 254% over this period.

One-Year INTC Stock Price Performance



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INTC Growth Dented by Margin Woes

Despite the uptrend, Intel has been facing challenges due to the disruptive rise of over-the-top service providers in this dynamic industry. This has affected its margins. Price-sensitive competition for customer retention in the core business is expected to intensify in the coming days. An accelerated ramp-up of AI PCs has significantly affected Intel’s short-term margins, as it shifted production to its high-volume facility in Ireland, where wafer costs are typically higher. Margins were also adversely impacted by higher charges related to non-core businesses, charges associated with unused capacity and an unfavorable product mix. Competitive pricing pressure from rivals has further dented its profitability.



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Hostile U.S.-China Trade Relations Haunt INTC

China accounted for more than 24% of Intel's total revenues in 2025, making it the second-largest market for the company after the United States. However, the communist nation's purported move to replace U.S.-made chips with domestic alternatives significantly affected INTC’s revenue prospects. The directive to phase out foreign chips from key telecom networks by 2027 underscores Beijing's accelerating efforts to reduce reliance on Western technology amid escalating U.S.-China trade and tariff tensions.



As Washington tightens restrictions on high-tech exports to China, Beijing has intensified its push for self-sufficiency in critical industries. This shift poses a dual challenge for Intel, as it faces potential market restrictions and increased competition from domestic chipmakers. In addition, weaker spending across consumer and enterprise markets, especially in China, resulted in elevated customer inventory levels.

End Note

Intel's innovative AI solutions hold immense promise for the broader semiconductor ecosystem. By addressing the challenges of scalability, performance and interoperability, it is paving the way for widespread AI adoption across enterprises worldwide. Management is focusing on simplifying parts of its portfolio to unlock efficiencies and create value. Significant capital infusion to revive its lost glory is likely to spur growth. All these efforts appear to resonate well, as exhibited by an uptrend in the stock price performance and rising earnings estimates.



However, margin woes amid strict export restrictions, unfavorable product mix and elevated customer inventory levels weigh on its bottom line. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), Intel appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and investors could be better off if they exercise caution and stay invested for long-term gains. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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