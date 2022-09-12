Are Free Online Courses Worth It?

At first glance, they seem too good to be true: free courses—often offered by top universities—that students can complete at their own pace from anywhere with an internet connection? What’s the catch?

While massive open online courses (MOOCs) may not work for every learner, this widely accessible educational format can benefit both your career and your personal learning.

Free online courses can help participants gain new job skills, prepare for or supplement a traditional academic program or just explore a topic of interest. That said, the format provides limited learning support, so students need plenty of self-motivation to stay on track.

What Are Free Online Courses?

Free online courses typically fall under the MOOC umbrella. Enrollees often access these courses through learning destination sites like Coursera and edX. These platforms act as hubs for course content from partner institutions worldwide, which often include well-known schools like Columbia University and Harvard University. In fact, Harvard—along with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology—founded edX in 2012.

Businesses and nonprofits can also create free online course options. For example, Coursera users can take science classes from the American Museum of Natural History or study marketing analytics with Meta. Tech educator Udacity develops course content in partnership with companies like GitHub and Microsoft.

Limited Study Support

These courses are by definition massive, often with tens of thousands of enrollees. Because of their scope, MOOCs rarely allow learners to interact with instructors or receive instructor feedback. Courses may incorporate peer feedback opportunities, however, and many feature auto-graded assessments to help students track their progress.

Some MOOCs are self-paced, meaning students receive all of the course material at the beginning and work through it at their convenience. Other courses dole out materials incrementally, including assignments with deadlines. MOOC students learn through readings, prerecorded lectures, quizzes and discussion forums.

Open Enrollment

Another key characteristic of the MOOC format is contained in the name: openness. Open enrollment means MOOCs do not maintain formal admission criteria. Anyone can sign up, though some sites require learners to be a minimum age (usually 13 to 16).

MOOCs are free, but they may charge for certain features, like certificates of completion. For example, while edX users can audit courses for free, verified track participants pay about $50 to $300 per course. Similarly, FutureLearn makes most of its content available at no charge, but students must pay a one-time fee or buy a subscription to earn certificates and access course content after their classes end.

How to Find Free Online Courses

Learners are responsible for vetting MOOC providers to make sure they choose a reputable one. If you enroll in a free course that doesn’t deliver what you need, you may not lose money—but you don’t want to waste your time or energy, either.

Do your research ahead of time to target courses that are worth the effort. Consider the factors below when looking for free online courses.

Student Reviews

Hearing from other learners can help you decide whether a free online class is right for you. Course providers often select which testimonials to showcase on their websites, so peer-to-peer review sites can offer less biased perspectives. Find reviews on sites like G2 and Indeed.

Instructor Profiles

Class descriptions should include instructor bios. Make sure the teacher for your class holds a relevant academic or professional background in the subject. Instructors for university-affiliated courses are usually qualified professors at those institutions. You may wish to go deeper and look up your instructor’s CV, publications or previous courses.

Course Layout

Make sure the course you’re considering suits your learning style. If you’re primarily a visual learner, for example, you may struggle to retain information presented in a lecture-heavy class. Consider your time management skills as well. Do you find self-paced work easy, or do you prefer set deadlines?

Syllabus and Course Materials

Online courses typically publish their syllabi for prospective enrollees to examine. Review the class syllabus before signing up to ensure it addresses the topics you want to learn.

Documents of Completion

Find out whether a prospective course charges for documents of completion, like certificates or badges. If so, consider whether the cost is worthwhile to you. Also consider the potential benefits of paying the required fees for this documentation (e.g., bolstering your resume).

If you aim to earn a micro-credential—a short, competency-based qualification—the provider may require you to pay a fee.

What Are the Benefits of Free Online Courses?

Students enroll in free online courses for a variety of reasons. Some participants are career-changers, and others want to sharpen their skills in their current roles. Other learners are preparing for a new educational endeavor, like returning to school. Some are simply pursuing learning for its own sake. Every learner has their own priorities.

At their best, free online courses allow students from all walks of life to access educational resources that have historically been restricted to a privileged few. While the MOOC model has its downsides—low completion rates and a general lack of regulation, for example—it still has the potential to deliver major benefits to a diverse student base.

Continue Your Education

If you’re a current student, or if you’re preparing to reengage with academia after some time in the working world, free courses can be a valuable study aid. They may complement your formal classes, provide alternative perspectives on thorny topics or help you review important concepts and skills that may have gotten rusty.

For lifelong learners, free online courses offer the opportunity to explore new interests—without needing to re-enroll in school.

Warm Up to a New Field

Free classes can help working professionals, recent high school graduates and college graduates explore new fields with minimal investment. If you are seeking a career shift, look for introductory courses taught by instructors with current industry experience. You can then advance to more involved coursework if you like what you’ve learned.

You can also find free general and field-specific career development classes that cover topics like networking and interviewing.

Increase Knowledge for a New Project or Position

Free online classes can’t replace a formal degree. However, these courses can help you build concrete skills and knowledge, establish a specialization within your field and stay up to date in fast-changing industries.

If you’re seeking a promotion, continuing education can enhance your resume by demonstrating desirable qualities like work ethic, intellectual curiosity and a willingness to learn.

Prepare to Ask for a Pay Increase

Completing free online classes can help you vouch for yourself as an employee who brings value to the workplace. When negotiating for a raise, you can note how your self-education shows commitment to ongoing professional growth and development. You can also highlight new or enhanced skills that may make you more effective at your job.

Boost Your Small Business

Entrepreneurs and small business owners often wear many hats. If you can’t outsource certain essential business tasks, free online classes can help you confidently tackle them by yourself. Classes in subjects like marketing and accounting can teach you the skills and knowledge to approach specialized business functions and grow your enterprise.

Bottom Line: Are Free Online Courses Worth It?

Whether an online course is worth it for you depends on your goals. If your goal is professional advancement, make sure to research whether the course you’re considering teaches relevant skills for your desired position. Also ensure the provider is reputable.

Similarly, if you’re returning to school to study a new field and want to test out the subject in an MOOC first, make sure to find a course that matches your skill level. For example, if you plan to study web development, but you lack a tech background, you should start with basic coding courses before diving into system design.

If your primary goal is personal enrichment, your standards may be less stringent. Still, it’s worth investigating whether the syllabus covers the topics that most interest you. Also find out what kind of experiences previous students have reported.

Online classes generally require self-discipline and strong time management skills. Many free courses are self-paced and offer little external feedback, demanding a high level of commitment and self-motivation. If you’re up for the challenge, it’s possible to find relevant, reputable course options to support your professional and educational goals.

