Are Finance Stocks Lagging Lemonade (LMND) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Lemonade (LMND) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Lemonade is one of 870 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Lemonade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMND's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, LMND has moved about 13.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 8.2% on average. This means that Lemonade is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Acadian Asset Management (AAMI) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43.5%.

Over the past three months, Acadian Asset Management's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Lemonade belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5% so far this year, so LMND is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Acadian Asset Management falls under the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this industry has 93 stocks and is ranked #158. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.1%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Lemonade and Acadian Asset Management as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

