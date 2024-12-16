Are Finance Stocks Lagging Credicorp (BAP) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Credicorp (BAP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Credicorp is a member of our Finance group, which includes 871 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Credicorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAP's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BAP has moved about 26.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 24.1%. This means that Credicorp is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Allstate (ALL). The stock is up 40.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Allstate's current year EPS has increased 7.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Credicorp belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 66 individual companies and currently sits at #138 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.3% so far this year, so BAP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Allstate belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #32. The industry has moved +27.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Credicorp and Allstate. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.