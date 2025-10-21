Are Finance Stocks Lagging Banco De Chile (BCH) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Banco De Chile (BCH) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Banco De Chile is a member of our Finance group, which includes 867 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Banco De Chile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCH's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BCH has returned about 46.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 13.1% on average. As we can see, Banco De Chile is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.3%.

Over the past three months, Goldman Sachs' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Banco De Chile belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 67 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 37.4% this year, meaning that BCH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Goldman Sachs falls under the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #20. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +28.1%.

Banco De Chile and Goldman Sachs could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

