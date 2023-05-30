Are Finance Stocks Lagging Argo Blockchain (ARBK) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (ARBK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR is one of 872 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARBK's full-year earnings has moved 47.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ARBK has gained about 9.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 0.9% on average. This means that Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Brown & Brown (BRO) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.4%.

In Brown & Brown's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 58 individual companies and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.3% so far this year, meaning that ARBK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Brown & Brown, however, belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #21. The industry has moved +2.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR and Brown & Brown. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.