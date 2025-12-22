Are CrowdStrike's Expanding Partnerships a Catalyst for Future Growth?

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD is using partnerships to support growth and expand its reach. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, management highlighted several partnerships that are helping the company find new customers, close larger deals, and speed up adoption of the Falcon platform.



During the third quarter, CrowdStrike expanded its partnership with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”). CrowdStrike’s Falcon Next-Generation Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) is now available directly inside AWS Security Hub. This means AWS customers can start using Falcon SIEM more easily, without extra setup. The management believes that this creates a larger pool of potential users and gives CrowdStrike more chances to turn usage into paid subscriptions, often through the Falcon Flex model.



CrowdStrike is also working closely with global system integrators, such as EY, Deloitte, and Wipro. These partners are using the Falcon platform as their main tool for SIEM and SOC work. This helps CrowdStrike win large enterprise customers that want to replace older security tools and move to one platform.



Other partnerships are helping CrowdStrike enter new areas. The F5 partnership allows Falcon to run on F5 appliances, opening a new way to protect infrastructure that was harder to secure before. The Kroll partnership involves moving close to 500,000 endpoints to Falcon and shows how service and MSSP partners can bring CrowdStrike into new mid-market customer segments.



We believe that partnerships will continue helping CrowdStrike scale faster and support its next stage of growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for both fiscal 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of around 21%.

How Competitors Fare Against CRWD

Palo Alto Networks PANW and Okta Inc. OKTA are key players competing with CrowdStrike, which are focusing on partnerships and acquisitions for platform expansion and AI innovation.

In December 2025, Palo Alto Networks announced that it is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud. Prisma AIRS is being integrated with Google Cloud services, such as Vertex AI and Agent Engine. This allows customers to secure AI workloads from development through production.

Okta completed its acquisition of Axiom Security in September 2025. Through this acquisition, Okta has added new tools for privileged access management, helping customers control who can reach sensitive cloud, SaaS and database systems.

CRWD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CrowdStrike have lost 2.4% in the past three months compared to the Zacks Security industry’s decline of 8.4%.

CRWD 3-Month Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CrowdStrike trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 21.23, way higher than the industry’s average of 11.79.

CRWD Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 5.6%, while the same for fiscal 2027 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 28.7%. The estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward by 4 cents and 3 cents, respectively, over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

