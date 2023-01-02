Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Industrias Bachoco (IBA) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Industrias Bachoco (IBA) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Industrias Bachoco is one of 200 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Industrias Bachoco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBA's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, IBA has gained about 19.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 2.6%. This shows that Industrias Bachoco is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Smucker (SJM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.7%.

In Smucker's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Industrias Bachoco belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #212 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 21.5% so far this year, so IBA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Smucker belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 50-stock industry is currently ranked #38. The industry has moved +4.6% year to date.

Industrias Bachoco and Smucker could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

