Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Pool Corp. (POOL) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Pool Corp. (POOL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pool Corp. is one of 259 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Pool Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, POOL has moved about 11.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 1.4%. This means that Pool Corp. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Sphere Entertainment (SPHR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.5%.

In Sphere Entertainment's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 30.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Pool Corp. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.3% so far this year, so POOL is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Sphere Entertainment belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #160. The industry has moved -3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Pool Corp. and Sphere Entertainment. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

