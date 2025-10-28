Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging GDEV Inc. (GDEV) This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is GDEV Inc. (GDEV) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GDEV Inc. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 264 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GDEV Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDEV's full-year earnings has moved 31.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GDEV has gained about 26% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 5.8% on average. This means that GDEV Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Trip.com (TCOM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.3%.

In Trip.com's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, GDEV Inc. belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.6% so far this year, so GDEV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Trip.com, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #61. The industry has moved +6.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on GDEV Inc. and Trip.com as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

