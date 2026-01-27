Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Fox (FOX) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Fox Corporation (FOX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fox Corporation is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 261 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fox Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOX's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, FOX has returned 0.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -0.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Fox Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (LLYVK). The stock is up 3.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C's current year EPS has increased 7.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fox Corporation is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.3% this year, meaning that FOX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C, however, belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved -3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Fox Corporation and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Fox Corporation (FOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (LLYVK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

