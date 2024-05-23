Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (CDRO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 285 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDRO's full-year earnings has moved 42.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CDRO has gained about 167.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 2.4% on average. This shows that Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.1%.

The consensus estimate for Cinemark Holdings' current year EPS has increased 37.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.5% so far this year, so CDRO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cinemark Holdings, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 36-stock industry is ranked #146. The industry has moved +1.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and Cinemark Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.

