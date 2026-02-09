Are Construction Stocks Lagging Orion Group (ORN) This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Orion Marine Group (ORN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Orion Marine Group is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 92 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Orion Marine Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORN's full-year earnings has moved 64.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ORN has gained about 42.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 14.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Orion Marine Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 21.1%.

Over the past three months, Advanced Drainage Systems' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Orion Marine Group belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.1% this year, meaning that ORN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Advanced Drainage Systems belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. This 34-stock industry is currently ranked #168. The industry has moved +10.4% year to date.

Orion Marine Group and Advanced Drainage Systems could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

